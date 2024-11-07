Sabonis posted 17 points (6-6 FG, 5-5 FT), 11 rebounds, 13 assists and one steal in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 122-107 victory over Toronto.
Sabonis led the league in triple-doubles last season, out-dueling Nikola Jokic for that honor. Jokic has a head start in the category, so the total was timely for the premier big man. He now has three triple-doubles to his credit and has dipped below double-digit rebounds only once over the first eight games of the season.
More News
-
Kings' Domantas Sabonis: Extends double-double streak•
-
Kings' Domantas Sabonis: Checks back in•
-
Kings' Domantas Sabonis: Heads back to locker room Monday•
-
Kings' Domantas Sabonis: Secures second triple-double•
-
Kings' Domantas Sabonis: Another double-double•
-
Kings' Domantas Sabonis: Efficient double-double Tuesday•