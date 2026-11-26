Sabonis posted a game-high 27 points (8-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 10-12 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists and one steal in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 129-110 loss to the Warriors.

The double-double was the 13th of the season for Sabonis, and his fourth straight. The veteran center also tied his season high with the 27 points, and over seven games since getting past a minor knee issue he's averaging 17.3 points, 13.3 boards, 5.0 assists and 1.3 threes in 32.1 minutes while shooting 64.3 percent from the floor.