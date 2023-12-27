Sabonis registered 34 points (14-19 FG, 6-7 FT), 12 rebounds and five assists in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 130-113 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Sabonis' increased shot volume in the loss contributed to this massive scoring total, but it was otherwise business as usual for the prolific rebounder, who currently ranks third in the category behind Anthony Davis and Nikola Jokic. Sabonis' height and reach make the Kings an imposing force in the frontcourt, which they will need in a conference full of elite big men.