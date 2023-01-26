Sabonis totaled nine points (4-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt), eight rebounds, four assists and three steals in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 113-95 loss to the Raptors.

Sabonis came into Wednesday with 23 consecutive double-doubles, but he wasn't able to continue that run Wednesday. In fact, the big man failed to hit double-digits in any statistical category, and he compounded the subpar night with a season-worst nine turnovers. Sabonis will almost certainly bounce back quickly, as he has been an elite producer all season long, averaging 18.4 points, 12.4 rebounds and 7.3 assists through 45 contests.