Sabonis notched 28 points (11-16 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 13 rebounds, 12 assists and one block over 32 minutes during Monday's 143-131 win over the Wizards.

Sabonis logged his third triple-double of the season Monday. He posted 14 triple-doubles last season, so while he isn't quite on pace to replicate his booming 2022-23 campaign, his 7.0 assists per game still ranks second among all centers behind Nikola Jokic. Sabonis had just two turnovers as well, thoroughly capitalizing against the Wizards' 29th ranked defense.