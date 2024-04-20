Sabonis produced 23 points (9-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 14 rebounds, seven assists, one block and three steals over 42 minutes during Friday's 105-98 Play-In Game loss to New Orleans.

Sabonis seems to be extending his double-double streak into the postseason, and he stepped up in a game where the Kings needed him to be at his best, ending just three assists away from a triple-double. Sabonis is expected to be one of the Kings' go-to players in the first-round series against the Thunder, and it's worth noting he posted two triple-doubles in four appearances against OKC in the regular season.