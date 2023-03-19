Sabonis ended Saturday's 132-118 win over the Wizards with 30 points (10-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 10-12 FT), nine rebounds, 10 assists, one block and one steal over 33 minutes.

Sabonis entered this game having notched four triple-doubles over his last six appearances, and he ended just one rebound away from recording that feat again. One of the most productive big men in the league, Sabonis is averaging 22.0 points, 13.3 rebounds and 8.6 assists per game across nine March appearances.