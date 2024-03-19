Sabonis ended Monday's 121-111 overtime victory over Memphis with 25 points (6-17 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 13-15 FT), 18 rebounds, five assists and two blocks over 40 minutes.

Sabonis ended five assists away from recording another triple-double, a stat in which he leads the league over the likes of Nikola Jokic and Luka Doncic, but he kept his double-double streak alive -- he's now recorded that feat in 50 consecutive appearances. Sabonis has been one of the best fantasy players this season and should remain an absolute stud now that most leagues are playing in the postseason. He also holds a sizable role for a Kings team that's pushing to make the postseason in the Western Conference.