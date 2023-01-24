Sabonis contributed 14 points (7-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt), 10 rebounds and 11 assists over 30 minutes during Monday's 133-100 victory over Memphis.

Four Kings scored more points than Sabonis on Monday, but none contributed more rebounds or assists than the big man, who finished with his sixth triple-double of the campaign. Sabonis also committed a season-high eight turnovers, but most fantasy managers will gladly tolerate the miscues in exchange for his superb all-around production and efficient shooting. Aside from Nikola Jokic (hamstring), no other center in the league can match Sabonis' assist numbers, as he ranks 11th overall in the NBA with 7.4 dimes per game while leading the league with 12.5 boards per contest and averaging 18.7 points to boot.