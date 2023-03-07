Sabonis supplied 19 points (8-13 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 11 rebounds, 11 assists, one block and one steal in 34 minutes during Monday's 123-108 victory over the Pelicans.

Sabonis committed five fouls and turned the ball over six times, but he was instrumental in helping Sacramento pull out the win despite the absence of De'Aaron Fox (hamstring). The big man was the only Kings player to finish with double-digit rebounds and assists, and he added 19 points to finish with his eighth triple-double of the campaign. Sabonis has at least double-doubled in 10 straight contests and is averaging 20.4 points, 13.0 boards and 7.0 assists over that span.