Sabonis closed with 15 points (7-15 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 11 rebounds, five assists, three blocks and two steals in 39 minutes before fouling out of Friday's 124-111 win over the Timberwolves.

The five steals plus blocks were a season high for Sabonis, who also delivered his 12th double-double (plus one triple-double) in 15 games. The 27-year-old big is enjoying a strong start to 2023-24 overall, averaging 19.9 points, 12.3 boards, 7.0 assists, 1.0 blocks, 0.9 steals and 0.5 threes while shooting 62.0 percent from the floor and 41.2 percent from three-point range.