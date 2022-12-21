Sabonis is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Lakers due to left hand soreness, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.
Sabonis likely suffered the injury sometime during his monster 28-point, 23-rebound, seven-assist performance against the Hornets on Monday. The center is officially deemed questionable and will likely be a game-time call ahead of Wednesday's game versus the Lakers. If Sabonis is held out, Chimezie Metu will presumably garner the start.
