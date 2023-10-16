Sabonis finished with 19 points (8-11 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds and five assists across 25 minutes in Sunday's 121-115 preseason overtime loss to the Warriors.

Sabonis is an absolute double-double machine, and he keeps racking them up even in the preseason. The star big man has averaged a double-double in each of his last four seasons and aims to keep that streak going in 2023-24 as well.