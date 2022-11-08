Sabonis finished with 19 points (6-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 14 rebounds and six assists over 33 minutes during Monday's 116-113 loss to the Warriors.

Sabonis didn't have his best shooting performance since he needed 15 shots just to score 19 points, but he made up for that lack of efficiency with solid numbers on the glass (second-best mark of the season) and as a playmaker. He's now posted three straight double-doubles with at least six dimes, and he's been an absolute stud in fantasy due to his ability to contribute in several categories with ease. Through nine games, Sabonis is averaging 16.3 points, 11.0 rebounds and 6.1 assists per contest.