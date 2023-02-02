Sabonis finished Wednesday's 119-109 win over San Antonio with 34 points (15-20 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists, two blocks and two steals over 37 minutes.

The 34 points were a new season high for Sabonis, breaking his previous best of 31 from Dec. 28 against the Nuggets. For the third game in a row, Sabonis grabbed double-digit boards and shot better than 65 percent from the field, though the lackluster showing from the free-throw line took an even bigger fantasy night off the table. Fantasy managers will live with the poor free-throw shooting if Sabonis can produce points efficiently and provide rebounds and assists at above-average rates, though he shouldn't be expected to produce in the two defensive categories with much regularity.