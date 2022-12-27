Sabonis has been diagnosed with an avulsion fracture of the ulnar collateral ligament of the right thumb and has been listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Nuggets, Marc J. Spears of ESPN.com reports.

Sabonis will attempt to play through the injury, and it's uncertain whether he'll be able to feature against the Nuggets, with his pain tolerance being a driving factor in deciding whether he'll be available or not. If he can't go Tuesday, then Alex Len would jump into the starting unit, as it was the case during Monday's practice.