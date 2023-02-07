Sabonis finished with 17 points (7-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 assists, seven rebounds and two steals across 32 minutes in Monday's 140-120 win over the Rockets.

Point guard De'Aaron Fox (personal) returned to the lineup following a two-game absence, but Sabonis still ended up finishing as the Kings' leading assist man on the night. The 10 dimes helped Sabonis extend his double-double streak to six games, after the previous five had been of the points and rebounds variety.