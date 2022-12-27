Sabonis (thumb) didn't participate in the Kings' morning shootaround ahead of Tuesday's game against the Nuggets, James Ham of ESPN 1320 Sacramento reports.

Sabonis is officially listed as questionable for Tuesday, but his lack of participation suggests he's trending toward sitting out. If the star big man is sidelined, Richaun Holmes, Neemias Queta, Chimezie Metu and Trey Lyles are all candidates for increased roles.