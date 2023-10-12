Sabonis recorded 10 points (3-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-7 FT), 16 rebounds and five assists in 24 minutes during Wednesday's 109-101 preseason loss to the Lakers.

Sabonis posted a fairly well-rounded stat line during Sunday's preseason opener against the Raptors, but he saw increased playing time Wednesday and posted a solid double-double against the Lakers. The 27-year-old played through a fractured thumb over the second half of the 2022-23 campaign but was still a stellar contributor, averaging 19.1 points, 12.3 rebounds and 7.3 assists in 34.6 minutes per game over 79 appearances. He indicated in early October that he's fully healthy, so it seems unlikely that he'll face any restrictions to begin the regular season.