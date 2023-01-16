Sabonis totaled 18 points (7-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 18 rebounds and eight assists across 35 minutes during Sunday's 132-119 victory over the Spurs.

Sabonis already had a double-double entering the break, scoring 12 points on 4-of-10 shooting to go along with 10 rebounds and four assists. After a quiet third quarter, the power forward added seven rebounds in the final period to give him a game-high 18 boards on the night as Sacramento cruised to its fourth consecutive win. Sabonis also dished out a team-high eight dimes in the contest and has recorded seven or more assists in seven straight.