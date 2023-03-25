Sabonis produced 27 points (10-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 7-8 FT), nine rebounds, nine assists and one steal across 38 minutes during Friday's 135-127 victory over the Suns.

with Deandre Ayton (hip) out, Sabonis faced little resistance from Phoenix's frontcourt. Sabonis neutralized Bismack Biyombo, who only managed six points and three rebounds. Sabonis also converted 66.6 percent of his shots and missed only one of his eight free-throw attempts.