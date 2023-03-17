Sabonis ended with 24 points (8-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 8-9 FT), 21 rebounds, five assists and four blocks in 39 minutes during Thursday's 101-96 victory over the Nets.

Sabonis led all players in Thursday's game in rebounds while leading the team in points, rebounds and blocks en route to a 20-20 outing in a winning effort. Sabonis has surpassed the 20-rebound mark three times this season, tallying at least 20 points and 20 boards in two contests.