Sabonis posted 22 points (8-14 FG, 6-9 FT), 23 rebounds, 12 assists, one block and two steals in 46 minutes during Wednesday's 138-135 double-overtime win over the Magic.

Sabonis led all players in Wednesday's showdown rebounds and assists while finishign as one of three Kings with 20 or more points in a triple-double performance. Sabonis, who set a season high in rebounds and has tallied 20 or more boards in two games, has recorded a triple-double in seven contests this year.