Sabonis finished Tuesday's 130-125 loss to the Suns with 35 points (14-22 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 18 rebounds, 12 assists, three blocks and one steal in 39 minutes.

Sabonis impressed while leading all players in Tuesday's contest in rebounds and assists to go along with a team-high trio of blocks en route to ending as one of two Kings players with 35 or more points in a triple-double outing. Sabonis has recorded at least 35 points in two games this season, adding at least 10 boards and 10 assists in both of those games. He has tallied a triple-double in 18 outings, including in five of his last six appearances.