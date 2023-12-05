Sabonis racked up 26 points (8-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 10-10 FT), 13 rebounds, 10 assists, one block and two steals over 36 minutes during Monday's 127-117 loss to the Pelicans.
Sabonis led all players in Monday's game in rebounds and assists while finishing as one of three Kings with 20 or more points in a triple-double performance. Sabonis has tallied a triple-double in two games this season and has scored 25 or more points on five occasions.
