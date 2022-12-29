Sabonis ended Wednesday's 127-126 win over Denver with 31 points (12-18 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 5-8 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal in 38 minutes.

Sabonis picked right up where he left off, guiding the Kings to a narrow victory over the short-handed Nuggets. Despite playing with a finger injury, Sabonis has gone on record to say that he will attempt to stay on the court as much as possible. Given his recent play, managers have to be thrilled that he won't be sidelined for significant periods, although sporadic absences could certainly be upcoming.