Sabonis registered 17 points (8-22 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 0-2 FT), 21 rebounds, four assists and one steal across 31 minutes during Sunday's 122-95 loss to Indiana.

The 28-year-old center put together a solid revenge game against the team that traded him to Sacramento in Feb. 2022, with the 21 boards being a new season high for Sabonis. The double-double was his league-leading 26th in 28 appearances, and through 10 games in December, Sabonis is averaging 22.4 points, 14.7 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 0.9 threes and 0.8 steals while shooting 56.9 percent from the floor and 40.9 percent (9-for-22) from long distance.