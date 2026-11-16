Sabonis finished Sunday's 125-103 loss to the Thunder with 11 points (3-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 13 rebounds and three assists in 29 minutes.

The veteran center's shot volume remains low as the Kings' offense re-focuses itself around rookie Darius Acuff. Sabonis has produced nine double-doubles in 12 games to begin the season, but over his last eight contests he's averaging 11.8 points, 11.5 boards and 4.8 assists while attempting just 7.8 FGs a game, a drop of nearly four attempts a game from 2025-26.