Sabonis racked up 17 points (7-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 13 rebounds, five assists and three steals in 36 minutes during Sunday's 123-110 loss to San Antonio.

The double-double was Sabonis' second straight and ninth in 11 games, putting the 29-year-old center third in the NBA in that category behind Nikola Jokic and Karl-Anthony Towns (11 each). Sabonis has dealt with some nagging injuries to begin the campaign, but in five games since returning to the lineup from a rib issue he's averaged 20.4 points, 10.0 boards, 3.4 assists and 1.2 steals.