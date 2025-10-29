Sabonis ended with 10 points (5-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt), 18 rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal over 35 minutes during Tuesday's 107-101 loss to the Thunder.

Sabonis didn't have his cleanest outing Tuesday, shooting inefficiently and committing five turnovers, but still managed to notch his third straight double-double to start the season while grabbing a game-high 18 rebounds. The big man is the ultimate double-double threat, having recorded 61 last season and an all-time single-season record 77 in 2023-24. Through three games this year, the 29-year-old is averaging 10.7 points, 14.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.3 steals.