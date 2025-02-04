Sabonis chipped in 14 points (5-15 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists and one block across 37 minutes during Monday's 116-114 win over the Timberwolves.

After seeing his latest double-double streak end at 24 games Saturday, Sabonis wasted no time starting a new one. The Kings have swapped De'Aaron Fox out for Zach LaVine in a blockbuster trade, but the move shouldn't have a big impact on Sabonis' usage or role in the frontcourt. The 28-year-old center leads the NBA in rebounds per game at 14.3, a career high for him, and his 43 double-doubles in 46 appearances is five ahead of Karl-Anthony Towns for the league lead.