Sabonis supplied 23 points (11-21 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 19 rebounds, four assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 111-104 loss to the Hornets.

At this point, a double-double is essentially an expectation for Sabonis, as he's achieved the feat in 15 straight games and in 28 contests overall this season, second-most in the league behind Nikola Jokic. While Sabonis put up another big performance as a scorer and rebounder Tuesday, the effort was tainted to some extent by his 11 turnovers, two more than his previous career high. The big man is averaging 3.1 turnovers per game on the season, but his production has otherwise been excellent, as he's averaging 19.5 points, 12.5 boards, 7.4 dimes, 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocks through 27 contests.