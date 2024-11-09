Sabonis accumulated 23 points (9-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 12 rebounds, six assists and one steal in 38 minutes during Friday's 107-98 loss to the Clippers.

Another game, another double-double or better for Sabonis, who has reeled off eight straight after falling two boards short in the Kings' season opener. The 28-year-old big has seen his usage rate drop a little with DeMar DeRozan in the mix for Sacramento, but Sabonis has compensated with even better efficiency, and he's on pace to post career bests with a 64.4 percent FG% and 84.3 percent FT%.