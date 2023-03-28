Sabonis racked up 24 points (11-14 FG, 2-3 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and one steal across 40 minutes before fouling out of Monday's 119-115 loss to the Timberwolves.

Despite foul trouble, Sabonis still played at least 40 minutes for just the sixth time this season and recored his 11th double-double across 14 March appearances. During that stretch, the lefty big man has averaged 20.9 points, 12.8 rebounds, 8.4 assists and 1.3 steals-plus-blocks in 36.9 minutes per game.