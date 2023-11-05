Sabonis finished with 11 points (5-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-4 FT), 15 rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal over 31 minutes during Saturday's 107-89 loss to the Rockets.

Sabonis went toe-to-toe with Alperen Sengun in a game where the entire Sacramento starting unit struggled, and while Sabonis had a decent stat line on the surface, he ended up being outplayed by Sengun when common sense dictates it should've been the other way around. Sabonis will continue to rack up stats every game and will remain valuable for fantasy purposes, but he needs to step up and be more of a leader when the team struggles, especially in games where De'Aaron Fox (ankle) is out. For what is worth, Sabonis now has five double-doubles in five outings while dishing out five or more assists in all but one of those performances.