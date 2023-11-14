Sabonis chipped in 23 points (8-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-11 FT), nine rebounds, 10 assists and two blocks across 35 minutes during Monday's 132-120 victory over Cleveland.

The hits keep coming for Sabonis, as he was one rebound shy of his second consecutive triple-double. The elite big man is averaging 7.3 assists per game, and thanks to his massive rebound totals, triple-double bonuses are always possible. He's averaging a double-double with 18.0 points and 12.4 rebounds over nine games.