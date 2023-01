Sabonis accumulated 21 points (8-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 14 rebounds and eight assists over 39 minutes during Tuesday's 117-115 victory over the Jazz.

Sabonis must not be feeling too much discomfort from his broken thumb, but the injury is worth monitoring for fantasy managers who rely on his production. If he can continue to play, Sabonis remains a nightly double-double threat.