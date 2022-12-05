Sabonis closed with 11 points (2-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 17 rebounds and 10 assists across 36 minutes during Sunday's 110-101 win over the Bulls.

Sabonis ended with a triple-double in the win, though it's fair to say it was not the most impressive of efforts. As per usual, he offered no defensive statistics and was unusually passive on offense, attempting only four shots. Nonetheless, managers have to be thrilled with his production of late; he's averaging 16.2 points, 10.2 rebounds, 7.8 assists and 1.0 three-pointers in 31.0 minutes per game while shooting a magnificent 68.1 percent from the field over his last five contests.