Sabonis racked up 18 points (6-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 11 rebounds, seven assists and two steals across 37 minutes before fouling out of Friday's 122-114 loss to the Mavericks.

Sabonis make an impact across the board and was three assists away from securing a triple-double. He was able to post a double-digit rebounding night after being held to seven and nine boards over his previous two contests, and he also notched a steal for his third straight matchup. Sabonis is averaging 19.7 points, 10.8 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.3 steals through six games in February.