Sabonis sustained an apparent facial laceration and exited to the locker room in the first quarter of Monday's game against the Grizzlies, Brenden Nunes of KHTK Sactown Sports 1140 reports.

Sabonis left the court with a gash near his left eye, and he'll likely need to get stitched up before the club makes a decision on his status the rest of the way. If the star big man remains on the sideline, Jonas Valanciunas and Trey Lyles will likely see a bump in minutes.