Sabonis racked up 29 points (13-19 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 16 rebounds, seven assists, one block and three steals over 39 minutes during Wednesday's 125-110 victory over the Lakers.

Sabonis notched his eighth double-double of the season in another convincing win over the Lakers. Sabonis was able to move with little resistance in the interior, as it was apparent that Anthony Davis' hip injury was hindering his mobility somewhat. Sabonis is proving to be almost matchup-proof to begin the season, and can easily be considered one of the most productive centers in the league through the first month of the season.