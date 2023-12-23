Sabonis finished with 28 points (12-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 11 rebounds and 12 assists over 35 minutes during Friday's 120-105 victory over Phoenix.

Sabonis had one of the most efficient performances of his career. He barely missed from the field despite attempting 15 shots, and he also continued his impressive run of play that has him as one of the most productive big men in The Association in recent weeks. He has seven double-doubles and three triple-doubles over his last 10 outings, a span in which he's averaging 19.5 points, 13.1 rebounds and 8.1 assists per game.