Sabonis finished Saturday's 138-134 loss to Minnesota with 24 points (10-18 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 14 rebounds and five assists in 33 minutes.
Sabonis has now recorded nine consecutive double-doubles and shows no sign of stopping. Although turnovers have been a recent problem for the big man, his efficiency as a rebounder and an increased shot volume make him one of the most prolific centers in the league. Sabonis' only deficiency has been his shot-blocking ability. The 7-foot-tall center has struggled in the category for most of his career, and he's only averaging 0.5 blocks per game this season.
