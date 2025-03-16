Sabonis (hamstring) is not on the injury report ahead of Monday's game against Memphis.

Sabonis had missed games in March due to a left hamstring strain, but was able to return against the Suns on Friday. He was seen grabbing at his hamstring in the fourth quarter and looked to have aggravated the injury. However, his absence from the injury report indicates that he should be able to play against the Grizzlies on Monday. If Sabonis were to be ruled out or face a minutes restriction, Jonas Valanciunas would be in line to see an uptick in playing time.