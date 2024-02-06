Sabonis contributed 12 points (6-9 FG), 19 rebounds and 15 assists over 34 minutes during Monday's 136-110 loss to the Cavaliers. He also had five turnovers.

Sabonis was Sacramento's only player to log more than four assists in Monday's loss, matching his season high with 15 dimes. Despite his booming triple-double, Sabonis was passive against Cleveland's formidable frontcourt of Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley -- capping the multi-dimensional upside of Sacramento's offense. Monday marked his 11th game of the season with two or fewer free-throw attempts.