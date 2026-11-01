Sabonis racked up 11 points (3-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 14 rebounds, eight assists and one steal in 38 minutes during Saturday's 136-105 loss to the Grizzlies.

The Kings' shot distribution was dominated by rookie seventh-overall pick Darius Acuff (25 field-goal attempts) and De'Andre Hunter (18), but Sabonis still contributed offensively with a team-high eight assists. It was Sabonis' fourth double-double of the season, and he was two dimes shy from his second triple-double of the 2026-27 campaign. His 15.8 rebounds per game leads the NBA, and he is also averaging 16.0 points, 7.3 assists and 1.0 steals over what is currently a career-high 37.0 minutes per game.