Sabonis accumulated 19 points (8-13 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 12 rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal across 28 minutes during Sunday's 141-97 win over the Jazz.
Sabonis had an impressive performance on both ends of the court Sunday and seems to be starting another streak of double-doubles after his previous 18-game stretch was snapped on Dec. 3 against the Rockets. Sabonis has 21 double-doubles in 23 appearances this season, averaging 20.8 points, 12.7 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 0.7 steals per contest.
More News
-
Kings' Domantas Sabonis: Leads late rally in victory•
-
Kings' Domantas Sabonis: Keeps streak alive Sunday•
-
Kings' Domantas Sabonis: Triple-double in Friday's loss•
-
Kings' Domantas Sabonis: Another double-double Wednesday•
-
Kings' Domantas Sabonis: Strong two-way play•
-
Kings' Domantas Sabonis: Sniffs triple-double in loss•