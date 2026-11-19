Sabonis chipped in eight points (4-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt), 13 rebounds, eight assists and one steal across 24 minutes during Wednesday's 128-107 loss to the Suns.

Sabonis came within two points and two assists of a triple-double despite playing just 24 minutes, although his eight points represented a disappointing scoring total. The veteran's offensive opportunities were limited as Sacramento leaned heavily on Darius Acuff and Zach LaVine, but Sabonis' rebounding and playmaking remained productive. His relatively modest workload was also influenced by the lopsided score, and his ability to contribute in multiple categories should continue to support his fantasy value even when his scoring is limited. That said, Sabonis is averaging just 13.7 points per game and has scored 11 or fewer points in three of his last four appearances, so his scoring figures are undoubtedly trending in the wrong direction.