Sabonis accumulated 20 points (9-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 10 rebounds, eight assists and two steals across 35 minutes during Saturday's 125-104 win over the Jazz.

Sabonis crept closer to a triple-double after falling three assists shy of the milestone in Thursday's win against the Thunder, but the big man extended his streak of double-doubles in the victory. Sabonis has enjoyed a red-hot December, averaging 18.0 points, 13.9 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 1.3 steals across seven games this month.