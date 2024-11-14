Sabonis finished Wednesday's 127-104 victory over the Suns with 11 points (3-4 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, nine assists and one block over 30 minutes.
Sabonis served as more of a ball distributor in the win, falling short of his 22-point performance against the Suns last Sunday. He was in danger of breaking his 10-game double-streak, but he grabbed three quick rebounds during his brief appearance in the fourth quarter.
More News
-
Kings' Domantas Sabonis: Logs 23/12 double-double•
-
Kings' Domantas Sabonis: Double-double streak at eight•
-
Kings' Domantas Sabonis: Balls out with triple-double•
-
Kings' Domantas Sabonis: Extends double-double streak•
-
Kings' Domantas Sabonis: Checks back in•
-
Kings' Domantas Sabonis: Heads back to locker room Monday•